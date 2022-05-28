Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.40. Nordson posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $219.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.31. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

