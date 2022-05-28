Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,977,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,440. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

