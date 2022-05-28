Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.31. 3,767,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,296. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.