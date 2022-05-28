Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $19.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,399,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

