Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.