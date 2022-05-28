Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.98. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.77 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $112,597,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

