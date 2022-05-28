Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $99.46

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,396. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,555,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.