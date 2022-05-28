Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

TSE:BDIV opened at C$19.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.05. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of C$18.70 and a 1-year high of C$22.90.

Get Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.