Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
See Also
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.