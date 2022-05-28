Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

