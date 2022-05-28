Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of BBU.UN opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -579.43. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of C$26.07 and a 12 month high of C$65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

