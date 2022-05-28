Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares to Split on Monday, June 13th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.
BIPC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.
About Brookfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
