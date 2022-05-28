Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares to Split on Monday, June 13th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

BIPC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16,629.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,795,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,135 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $66,124,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after acquiring an additional 825,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,818,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

