Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Set to Split on Monday, June 13th (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

NYSE:BIP opened at $60.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after buying an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,693,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 876,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,163,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,737,000 after purchasing an additional 738,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

