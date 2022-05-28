Brookfield Renewable Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

