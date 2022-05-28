BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 80,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,666. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $430.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.