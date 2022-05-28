BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.
BRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.