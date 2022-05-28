BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at $242,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

