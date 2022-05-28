BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
