Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE BKE opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

