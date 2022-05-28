Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 93.6% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

