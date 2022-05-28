Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$9.56 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZZUY. HSBC lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.83) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.11) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

