CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $4.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43. CACI International reported earnings of $6.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $18.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $20.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $284.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.47. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

