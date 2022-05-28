CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

NYSE CACI opened at $284.87 on Friday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.13 and a 200-day moving average of $275.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

