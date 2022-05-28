Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 952,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CLBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

