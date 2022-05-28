Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CHW opened at $7.49 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

