Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

CAL stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,633. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 798,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Caleres by 62.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

