Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.21 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $290,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.