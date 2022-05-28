Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.12. The company had a trading volume of 153,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.30. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.