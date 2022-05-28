Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Pivotal Acquisition (TSE:PVT) to “Buy”

Pivotal Acquisition (TSE:PVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

