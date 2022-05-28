Canopy Growth’s (WEED) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cfra

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.21.

Shares of TSE:WEED traded down C$0.97 on Friday, hitting C$6.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,927,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.16. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

