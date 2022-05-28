Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCBG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.