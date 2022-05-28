Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

CPRI traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

