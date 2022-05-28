Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

