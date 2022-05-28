Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 600,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 97,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRLFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

