Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

CAH stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

