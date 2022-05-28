Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 594,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 379,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 295,639 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,002.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $414.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

