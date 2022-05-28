CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 1st (NASDAQ:CASI)

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, June 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.66. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

