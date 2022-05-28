Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the April 30th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

