Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellebrite DI.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.99. 148,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

