Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLLS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 87,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,591. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

