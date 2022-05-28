Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Centene posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Centene by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Centene by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

