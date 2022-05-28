CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $31.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.31.
CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.42. 3,395,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after buying an additional 51,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
