Cfra Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cfra in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.92% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.40.
NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,089. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $26.96.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
