Cfra Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cfra in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,089. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $3,962,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 87.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.