CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.04. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,915. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

