Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.13.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL traded up $14.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.41. 447,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $217.20 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

