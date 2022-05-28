Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$906.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.65. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

