Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$906.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.65. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.