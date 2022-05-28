Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the April 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGIFF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 12,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

