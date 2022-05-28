China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CICHY stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38.
About China Construction Bank (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.