China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Declares $4.85 Dividend

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 4.8516 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
OTCMKTS:CBUMY opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $82.54.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China National Building Material from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.
