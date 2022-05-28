Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Purchases $65,150.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 844,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,561. The company has a market cap of $850.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDNY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 579,498 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,369,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

