Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 253,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.48. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

