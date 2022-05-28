Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 83,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $90.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

