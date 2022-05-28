Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CCVI stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

